TS EAMCET 2023 Date: TSCHE releases schedule for EAMCET, ECET, LawCET exams

TS EAMCET 2023: Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2023 will be held tentatively from May 7 to 11 for Engineering aspirants, and from May 12 to 14 for Agriculture and Pharmacy aspirants, the state's council of higher education (TSCHE) announced on Tuesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance test on behalf of TSCHE.

In addition to EAMCET, the council has announced dates for other entrance tests – EdCET, ECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, ICET and PGECET.

TS EdCET 2023 for admission to BEd courses is tentatively scheduled for May 18. Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the exam.

TS ECET 2023 for lateral entry to Engineering and other courses will be held on May 20. TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 is scheduled for May 25. Osmania University will administer these three exams.

TS ICET 2023 for MBA and MCA courses is scheduled tentatively on May 26 and 27. Kakatiya University will hold the test.

TS PGECET 2023 for MTech and MPharm admissions will be held by JNTUH tentatively on May 29, 31 and June 1.

For more information regarding Telangana CETs, candidates can check the TSCHE website, tsche.ac.in or the respective exam websites.