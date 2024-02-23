Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2024 on February 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can do it through the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2024 registration begins on February 26

As per the calendar, the last date to apply is till April 6, 2024 and correction window will open on April 8 and close on April 12, 2024. The hall ticket can be downloaded on May 1, 2024.

The TS EAPCET 2024 exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10 for Engineering and May 11 and 12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers. Engineering paper will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Agriculture and Pharmacy papers will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the registration link and fill the registration details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for Engineering or Agriculture and Pharmacy is ₹900/- for others and ₹500/- for SC/ST and PH category. Candidates who want to apply for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy will have to pay ₹1800/- for other categories and ₹1000/- for SC/ST and PH. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSCHE.