TS EAMCET 2025: TS EAPCET registration begins today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to apply

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2025 on February 25, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the direct link thrrough the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2025: TS EAPCET registration begins today, here's how to apply

The last date to apply without late fee is April 4, 2025. The correction window will open on April 6 and will close on April 8, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, no further extention to be given

The last date of application submission with late fee of ₹250/- is April 9, 2025.

The TS EAMCET hall ticket will be available on the website from April 19, 2025 onwards. The TS EAPCET examination will be held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 2 to May 5 for Engineering courses. The examination for both the courses will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAPCET registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 application correction window to open on February 27, check official notice here

The application fee for Engineering course or Agriculture and Pharmacy course is ₹900 for other category candidates and ₹500 for SC/ST and PH. The application fee for both engineering and agriculture and pharmacy is ₹1000/- for SC/ST and PH and 1800/- for other category candidates. The application fee can be paid online online using Credit Card / Debit Card / Net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.