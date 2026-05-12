Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will release the TS EAMCET Answer Key 2026 for the engineering course today, May 12, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Answer Key 2026 for engineering course releasing today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The official notice reads, "Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TG EAPCET-2026 Engineering (E) Stream from 12th May 2026, 11:00 AM to 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM pertaining to the examinations held on 09-05-2026 (FN & AN) to 11-05-2026 (FN & AN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is upto 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM."

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will close on May 14, 2026 at 11 am. Candidates can raise objections by paying a processing fee for each question for which they have raised objections.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The engineering examination was held on May 9 to 11, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper consisted of total 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions were of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.