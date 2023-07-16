Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsecet.nic.in, check notice here

TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsecet.nic.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 08:14 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the counselling schedule for TS ECET 2023. Registration for Phase 1 starts on July 29.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the lateral entry (second year) counselling dates for the BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programs for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023. The registration period for Phase 1 will start on July 29. Candidates can register through the official website at tsecet.nic.in. The registration process for the first phase will end on August 1.

The provisional seat allotment results will be released on or before August 8.

TS Eamcet 2023 counselling schedule

Online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verificationJuly 29 to August 1
certificate verification for already slot booked candidatesJuly 31 to August 2
Excercising option after slot bookingJuly 31 to August 4
Freezing OptionAugust 4
Provisional allotment of seat on or beforeAugust 8
Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteAugust 8 to August 12

 

 

 

The detailed notification along with instructions to the candidate will be made available on the official website from July 21.

