TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsecet.nic.in, check notice here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the lateral entry (second year) counselling dates for the BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programs for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023. The registration period for Phase 1 will start on July 29. Candidates can register through the official website at tsecet.nic.in. The registration process for the first phase will end on August 1. TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsecet.nic.in

The provisional seat allotment results will be released on or before August 8.

TS Eamcet 2023 counselling schedule Online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification July 29 to August 1 certificate verification for already slot booked candidates July 31 to August 2 Excercising option after slot booking July 31 to August 4 Freezing Option August 4 Provisional allotment of seat on or before August 8 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website August 8 to August 12

The detailed notification along with instructions to the candidate will be made available on the official website from July 21.