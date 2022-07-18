Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link
competitive exams

TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link

  • TS ICET 2022 hall tickets have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.
TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link
TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link
Published on Jul 18, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 hall tickets have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 admit card from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2022, also known as the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, will be conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The state-level admission examination will be conducted online on behalf of TSCHE by the Kakatiya University in Warangal. The Preliminary answer key will be released on August 4.

Direct link here

TS ICET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download hall ticket"

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card

Take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out