TS LAWCET, PGLCET results today on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2022) and postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) results 2022 on Wednesday, August 17.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET results will be available on the TSCHE website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

When announced, aspirants can download their results by following these steps:

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 results

Go to lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the link for LAWCET/PGLCET result. Login using the asked credentials. View result.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET are conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3 year/5year LLB courses and 2 year LLM courses in ceolleges of Law in Telangana

While TS LAWCET was held on July 21 and 22, PGLCET took place on July 22.