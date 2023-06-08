TS PGECET 2023 Live: Latest updates on TS PGECET results
TS PGECET 2023 Live updates: TS PGECET 2023 results will be available at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, once announced.
Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) results are awaited. Once the TS PGECET 2023 results are announced, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The Response Sheets for TS PGECET-2023 for Courses of EC / BT / ME / CS were released on June 1, 2023, at 06:00 PM. Candidates were allowed to raise objects to the Preliminary Key till June 3.
TS PGECET 2023 is conducted for admission into full-time courses of M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 08, 2023 01:22 PM IST
TS PGECET 2023: Exam is conducted for admission to PG courses
TS PGECET is the Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test for admission into regular PG Courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2023-2024.
- Jun 08, 2023 12:59 PM IST
TS PGECET 2023: Preliminary answer key already released
The Response Sheets for the TS PGECET-2023 for the EC, BT, ME, and CS Courses were made available on June 1, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Candidates had until June 3 to raise objections to the preliminary key.
- Jun 08, 2023 12:52 PM IST
TS PGECET 2023: Exam were held from May 29 to June 1
The computer-based test (CBT) for the TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.
- Jun 08, 2023 12:51 PM IST
TS PGECET 2023: Know how to check results once its out
Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, look for the result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
- Jun 08, 2023 12:45 PM IST
TS PGECET 2023: Results awaited
Results for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) are awaited.