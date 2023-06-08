TS PGECET 2023 Live: Latest updates on TS PGECET results

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) results are awaited. Once the TS PGECET 2023 results are announced, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The Response Sheets for TS PGECET-2023 for Courses of EC / BT / ME / CS were released on June 1, 2023, at 06:00 PM. Candidates were allowed to raise objects to the Preliminary Key till June 3.

TS PGECET 2023 is conducted for admission into full-time courses of M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.