TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3, check details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on March 3. Candidates will be able to apply online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 30.

The TS PGECET 2023 examination will be conducted from May 29 to June 1.

The registration fee is ₹1100 and for the SC /ST/ PWD candidates, the registration fee is ₹600. The hall tickets will be released on May 21.

Direct link to apply

TS PGECET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.