Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3, check details here

TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) registration process to begin on March 3

TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3
TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on March 3. Candidates will be able to apply online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 30.

The TS PGECET 2023 examination will be conducted from May 29 to June 1.

The registration fee is 1100 and for the SC /ST/ PWD candidates, the registration fee is 600. The hall tickets will be released on May 21.

Direct link to apply

TS PGECET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telengana
telengana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out