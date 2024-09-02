Osmania University has released TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 on September 2, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Telangana State Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of Telangana SET at telanganaset.org. TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 out at telanganaset.org, here’s how to download (Representational image)

The official brochure reads, “No Hall Ticket will be sent to the candidates by post. The candidates should download their Hall Tickets from the website to ascertain their venue of the Test as mentioned in the Hall Ticket and appear in the examination only at the designated examination centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre other than that allotted person in the Hall Ticket.”

TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the TS SET hall tickets.

Visit the official website of Telangana SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024. The TS-SET examination will be conducted in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 old districts of Telangana. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of only objective-type questions and will be held for three Hours in one session.

Paper I shall consist of 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, and Paper II shall consist of 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS SET.