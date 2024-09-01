UGC NET June 2024: NTA releases hall tickets for re-exams at four centres, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2024 examination that was cancelled at four centres due to technical glitch/ flood. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024: NTA has released hall tickets for re-exams at four centres, Candidates can download via the direct link here.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2024. The exam timing is 3 PM to 6 PM.

To download the UGC NET admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The four centres include the following:

Dr Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Shankara Group of Institutions in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jainee College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Amatyas Global IT Solution Jamnagar, Gujarat

The exams at these centres were scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 27 and 28.

In its notice, the NTA said, “Candidates are advised to carefully note the details of Exam Centre/Address/Date/Time and Shift as mentioned in new Admit Card and reach on the day of examination, i.e. 04th September 2024 accordingly. It is also informed that the Exam City and Roll No. of the candidates will remain same.”

UGC NET Re-exam 2024: Steps to download hall ticket

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click UGC NET Admit card link available on the home page.

Enter your credentials to login and submit.

The UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information and assistance, the NTA has advised candidates to visit its official website. Alternatively, they can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.