DRDO Apprenticeship: Opportunity for graduates, diploma holders to work at Integrated Test Range

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) 's Integrated Test Range (ITR) has invited applications from graduates and diploma holders for apprenticeship training under the ‘Graduate Apprentice’ and 'Technician (Diploma) Apprentice' categories. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions offline (speed post or registered post) by October 7. DRDO invites applications from graduates, diploma holders for apprenticeship

Here are more information about the openings-

A. Graduate Apprentice: There are six vacancies each for candidates with BE/BTech in Computer Science & Engineering & allied branches and Information Technology; and for those with BE/BTech in Electronics Engineering and allied branches.

There are two vacancies each for BE/BTech in Electrical Engineering and Safety Engineering and one each for Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Apart from Engineering, there are two vacancies for Library Science (BLibSc), five for Administration/HR for candidates with BBA degrees and five vacancies for Financial Accounting and Cost Accounting for BCom degree holders.

They will be paid a monthly stipend of ₹9,000 per month.

B. Technician (Diploma Apprentice)

For diploma in Computer Science and Engineering and allied branches, and Information Technology: 9 vacancies

For diploma in Electronics Engineering and allied branches: 9 vacancies

For diploma in Electrical Engineering: 2 vacancies

For diploma in Cinematography: 2 vacancies

For diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology: 2 vacancies

The number of vacancies is indicative and may change later, DRDO said. For further details, candidates can check the DRDO website at drdo.gov.in. The notification has been published in the August 31 to September 6 edition of the Employment News paper.