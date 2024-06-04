Department of School Education, Hyderabad has released TS TET 2024 answer key on June 4, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional answer key through the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET 2024 answer key released at tstet2024.aptonline.in, download link here

Along with the provisional answer key, the response sheets have also been released by the department.

TS TET examination was conducted from May 20 to June 3, 2024. The examination was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TS TET 2024 answer key: How to download

The provisional answer key has been released for Paper I and Paper II all subjects. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TS TET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get answer key links for each subject.

Click on the link and a PDF file will open.

Check the answers and download the page.

The objection window has also been opened today, June 4, 2024. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key.

The criteria for considering pass in TS TET is 60% and above for General, 50% and above for BC, 40% and above for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH)*.

TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana. The validity period of TS-TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.