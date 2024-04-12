TS TET 2024: Registration date extended till April 20, apply at tstet2024.aptonline.in

Department of School Education, Hyderabad, has extended the TS TET 2024 registration date. Candidates can now apply for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2024, on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in till April 20, 2024. TS TET 2024: Registration date extended till April 20

As per the official website, the correction window has opened on April 11 and candidates can make changes till April 20, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

TS TET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TS TET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a Single Paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II) is Rs.1000/-. Candidates intending to appear for both Paper I and II shall pay a fee of Rs.2000/-. The payment should be made through online mode.

TS TET 2024 examination will be conducted between May 20 to June 3, 2024 as computer based test. The examination will comprise of two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The eam will be conducted in 11 districts of the state. Candidates can submit order of preference of the examination centers (district).

The admit card or TS TET 2024 hall ticket will be available for download from May 15, 2024. In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between May 15 to June 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.