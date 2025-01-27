TS TET Answer key 2024: Last day to file objections against provisional key at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, direct link here

The Department of School Education, Hyderabad will close the objection window for TS TET 2024 on Monday, January 27, 2025. Candidates who took the Telangana Teacher Eligibility test and want challenge the provisional answer key have their last chance to do so today on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Answer key 2024: Objection window will close today, January 27, 2025. (Raj K Raj/HT file image)

Notably, the TS TET results is scheduled to be released on February 5, 2025. A panel of experts will verify and review the objections filed by the candidates and accordingly prepare the TS TET final answer key 2024.

Also read: Assam Police grade 4, other posts PST/TPT admit cards tomorrow at slprbassam.in

The expert committee will be constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET.

TS TET 2024 was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025. The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.

Also read: Bihar DElEd entrance exam registration ends today at deledbihar.com

There were two papers. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8.

The papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question carried one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There are no negative marking for wrong answers.

Also read: FMGE December 2024 scorecards expected today at natboard.edu.in

To qualify in the exam, general category candidates need to secure 60 per cent and above, BC category candidates need to secure 50 per cent and above, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates must score 40 per cent and above.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS TET.