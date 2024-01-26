 TSCHE releases TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET &amp; other exam dates, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TSCHE releases TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET & other exam dates, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 09:00 AM IST

TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET & other exam dates have been released. Check dates here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET & other exams to be conducted by various Universities in the state. The schedule notice is available to candidates on the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website.

TSCHE releases TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET & other exam dates, notice here (Hindustan Times)
TSCHE releases TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET & other exam dates, notice here (Hindustan Times)

As per the official schedule, TS EAPCET or TS EAMCET for Engineering & Agricultural and Pharmacy will be conducted from May 9 to May 11 and May 12 to May 13, 2024.

TS ECET will be conducted on May 6, 2024, TS Ed.CET will be conducted on May 23, 2024, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET on June 3, 2024, TS ICET on June 4 and June 5, 2024. TS PGECET 2024 will be conducted from June 6 to June 8, TS PECET will be conducted from June 10 to June 13, 2024.

Osmania University will conduct TS ECET, TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET entrance tests, JNTUH will conduct TS EAPCET and TS PGECET. Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct TS Ed.CET, Kakatiya University will conduct TS ICET, and Satavahana University will conduct TS PECET.

The registration dates have not been shared by the Council yet. Detailed notification containing schedule, eligibility to apply, registration fee payable etc., will be announced by the concerned CET conveners. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSCHE.

Detailed Schedule Here

