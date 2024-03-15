Telangana State Public Service Commission has extended TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Group 1 services can check the official notice on the website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 registration date extended, notice here

The last date to apply has been extended till March 16, 2024. Candidates can apply till 5 pm tomorrow.

The official notice reads, “Keeping in view the large number of requests received from candidates, Commission has decided to extend the last date for receipt of applications for next two days, that is 16/3/2024 till 5pm. Candidates, those who have not applied till now are advised to avail this opportunity and apply for the Group-I Service Notification on or before 5pm on 16/3/2024. No further extension of time will be allowed.”

As per the detailed notification, the correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 27, 2024. Candidates can make changes during this time period.

TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards the Online Application Processing Fee and ₹120/- as the examination fee. All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024 and mains examination will be conducted on October 21, 2024 onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.