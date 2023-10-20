TSSET admit card 2023 released, link to download hall ticket

TSSET Hall Ticket 2023: Osmania University has released admit cards or hall tickets of the Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TS SET 2023). Candidates who have applied for the exam can go to telanganaset.org or use the link given below to download it. TS SET hall ticket 2023 live updates. TSSET Admit Card 2023: Direct link to download hall ticket (telanganaset.org)

Application number and password are required to download the admit card.

Download TS SET hall ticket 2023.

The exam is scheduled for October 28, 29 and 30. The application process without late fee ended on September 24.

How to download TS SET hall ticket 2023

Go to telanganaset.org.

Open the TSSET 2023 admit card link.

Open the login option.

On the login page, key in your application number, password and the displayed security key.

Login and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully examine details mentioned in it and report any error immediately to the exam conducting authority.

TS SET will be held for general studies and 29 subjects in computer based mode in eight cities. There are two papers and duration of each is three hours.

Paper 1 will carry 50 questions and paper 2 will have 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. All questions in both papers will be compulsory.

