UCEED Admit Card 2022 release date postponed, check new date here

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has postponed the UCEED Admit Card 2022 release date. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design admit card that was scheduled to release on January 8 has now been postponed to January 12, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of UCEED IITB on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon. UCEED exam has two parts- Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both parts in the given time. The UCEED 2022 will be conducted in 24 cities in India.

UCEED Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.