UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 03, 2025 05:10 PM IST

UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link of hall tickets is given here. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for UCEED, CEED can download the admit card through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download hall tickets here

Candidates who want to make changes in admit card including category of application can do it till January 9, 2025. The admit card will be available on the official websites till January 19, 2025 for download.

The CEED 2025 examination will be held on January 19, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon and UCEED 2025 examination will be held on January 19, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to download UCEED admit card

Direct link to download CEED admit card

UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UCEED is a test centre-based examination and has two parts: Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time.

CEED 2025 examination will consist of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. Candidates must attempt questions from both the parts. Part-A will be conducted from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by Part-B from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCEED and CEED.

