Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2022 exam city information slip released for October 11 papers

UGC NET 2022 exam city information slip released for October 11 papers

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 08:20 AM IST

UGC NET 2022 exam city information slip for papers scheduled for October 11 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2022 exam city information slip released for October 11 papers(HT file)
UGC NET 2022 exam city information slip released for October 11 papers(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has published exam city information slip of the UGC NET 2022 exam scheduled for October 11. Candidates can download it from nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On October 11, UGC NET will be held for the following papers: Public Administration (shift 1), Political Science (shifts 1 and 2), Anthropology (shift 2) and Music (shift 2).

UGC NET exam city slips can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

Candidates should note that exam city information slips are not same as admit cards.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” NTA said.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The notification regarding Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for remaining subject(s) will be displayed on NTA website(s), in due course. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for latest updates,” it added.

NTA has also published UGC NET admit cards for exams scheduled for October 8 and 10. Aspirants can download it from the said website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december nta ugc + 1 more
ugc net december nta ugc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out