 UGC NET 2024 exam postponed, to be held on June 18, decision taken owing to candidates' feedback
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
UGC NET 2024 exam postponed, to be held on June 18, decision taken owing to candidates’ feedback

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2024 05:35 PM IST

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has stated that the UGC NET exam date has been shifted to June 18 owing to candidate feedback.

UGC NET 2024 exam postponed: The National Testing Agency has decided to postpone the UGC-NET examinations 2024 from June 16 to June 18. This has been informed by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC NET 2024 exam postponed: UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar says UGC NET exam postponed to June 18. (Twitter/mamidala90)
Taking to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the UGC Chairman said that the decision has been taken after considering candidates’ feedback. An official notification will also be issued in this regard.

He wrote, “The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification.”

Notably, the UGC-NET examination will be conducted in OMR-based mode only, and the medium of the question paper shall be in English and Hindi, except language papers.

Besides, the Test will consist of two papers, both of which will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The exam duration of each paper is 3 hours.

Exam and College Guide
