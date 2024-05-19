UGC NET 2024 Registration: Last date to apply for June exam

UGC NET June 2024: The extended registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2024) will be closed on May 19, at 11:59 pm. Candidates who are yet to register for the exam can do it on the official website of the Naitonal Testing Agency (NTA), ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Last date to apply for UGC NET June exam today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The original application deadline for the exam was May 10 which was first extended to May 15 and then to May 19.

The revised schedule mentions that the application fee of the UGC NET June session can be paid till May 20 (11:59 pm).

The application form correction window will be opened from May 21 to 23 (11:59 pm).

The UGC NET June exam is scheduled for June 18. It was originally scheduled for June 16 but was later postponed.

Steps to apply for UGC NET June 2024

Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET June 2024 registration page.

Complete the registration process by providing the requested information. Your login credentials will be generated.

Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Make the application fee payment and upload the documents.

Once done, submit your form.

Save the confirmation page for later uses.

UGC NET June 2024 Application fee

For General/Unreserved: ₹1,150

For SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates: ₹325.

In case of any difficulty in applying for UGC NET June 2024, candidates can contact the NTA helpline 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The exam is held for the ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’, and ‘admission to PhD only’ at Indian universities and colleges.

The test will be held in OMR or pen and paper mode for 83 subjects.

UGC NET June 2024: Direct link to official website