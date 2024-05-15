UGC NET June 2024 extended registration window closes today on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June 2024:The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2024) today, May 15. Interested candidates can submit their application forms on ugcnet.nta.ac.in up to 11:59 pm. UGC NET June 2024 registration window closes today on ugcnet.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Previously, the application deadline was May 10 and was extended following various representations from the candidates.

As per the revised schedule, the examination application fee can be paid till May 17 (11:59 pm).

The application form correction window will be provided from May 18 to 20 (11:59 pm).

The entrance test will be held on June 18. The exam was originally scheduled for June 16 but it was later postponed.

How to apply for UGC NET June 2024

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Complete the registration process to get your login credentials.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Pay the application fee, upload documents.

Once done, submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The UGC NET application fee is ₹1,150 for general or unreserved candidates.

For SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates, the fee is ₹325.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET June 2024, s/he can contact the NTA on 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The June 2024 edition of the UGC NET exam will be held in OMR or pen and paper mode for 83 subjects.

There will be two papers in the test, and both will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Candidates can visit the official website for further details related to the exam.