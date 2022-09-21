Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET admit card for September 23 exams out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET admit card for September 23 exams out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:09 AM IST

UGC NET admit card for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu subjects scheduled for September 23 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET admit card for September 23 exams out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
UGC NET admit card for September 23 exams out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for UGC NET phase 3 exams scheduled for September 23. Candidates who will write their papers on September 23 can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it.

On September 23, UGC NET will be held for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu subjects.

Direct link

The UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.

UGC NET phase 3 exam schedule

September 23, 2022: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu

September 29, 2022: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

September 30, 2022: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)

October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu

October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics

October 10, 2022: History

October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration

October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil

October 13, 2022: English

October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december admit card.
ugc net december admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out