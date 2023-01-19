Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December 2022 application correction window opens today

UGC NET December 2022 application correction window opens today

Published on Jan 19, 2023 09:43 AM IST

UGC NET Dec 2022: The last date to edit UGC NET December 2022 application form is January 20 (11:50 pm).

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the facility to edit application forms of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2022) today, January 19. Those who applied for the exam on or before the last date and need to make changes can do it by logging in to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to edit UGC NET December 2022 application form is January 20 (11:50 pm).

The application window of UGC NET December was closed on January 17. The payment window was closed on January 18.

UGC NET December 2022 is scheduled for February 21 to March 10, 2023. In a recent notice, UGC informed that the June 2023 edition of the test will be held from June 13 to 22.

NTA will issue exam city information slip for UGC NET December exam in the first week of February. Admit cards will be released in the second week of February.

Recently, UGC has announced changes in the cut-off date for determining the upper age limit of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) applicants. The new cut-off date is December 1, 2022, instead of February 1, 2023.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023. Accordingly, the National Testing Agency has decided the last date for determining the upper age limit for applying JRF is 01.12.2022 for December 2022 UGC-NET,” reads the notice.

