National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for UGC NET December 2025 on November 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for UGC NET examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December 2025: Last date to apply today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The link to apply will be deactivated at 11.50 pm. The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2025.

Direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2025 UGC NET December 2025: How to apply All the eligible candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- is general/unreserved category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD and third gender category. The payement will be done through online mode.

The UGC NET examination will be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in computer based test mode across the country. The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The exam duration is for 3 hours. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.