UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 awaited: Where, how to download provisional answer key

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission, UGC NET can download the provisional answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 awaited: Where, how to download answer key

The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023 at various exam centers across the country. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the answer key is released, the objection window will open. Candidates will have to raise objections against the answer key by paying processing fees for each question raised. Once the objection window closes, the final answer key and the results will be declared. For more related details candidate can check the official website of UGC NET.