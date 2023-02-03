Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December Exam 2022: Exam city intimation link soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 03, 2023 02:34 PM IST

UGC NET December Exam 2022 city intimation link will be activated soon. Candidates can check the city link through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will activate exam city intimation link for UGC NET December Exam 2022 soon. The exam city intimation link will be available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin, the intimation of cities of exam centres will be available on first week of February 2023. Candidates can check the exam cities through the simple steps given below.

UGC NET December Exam 2022: How to check exam city

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on Exam city intimation link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the exam city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card of UGC NET December exam will release next week on the official website. The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The duration of exam is for 3 hours and there is no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

ugc net december education news
