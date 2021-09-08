Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Exam 2021: Correction window opened for December and June cycle
UGC NET Exam 2021 correction window opened for December and June cycle on September 7, 2021. The window will remain opened till September 12, 2021. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:03 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for UGC NET Exam 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. The correction window was opened on September 7, 2021 and will remain opened till September 12, 2021. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, all the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, on their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete. 

The correction window will close on September 12, 2021 and after that no correction in particular will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. All the candidates who want to make corrections in the application form will have to pay additional fees through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction.

However, the correction facility is only available for those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before September 6, 2021. Since, it is only a onetime facility extended by NTA, the candidates need to be very careful while making correction(s).

ugc net exam ugc net june nta ugc net december + 1 more
