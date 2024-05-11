 UGC NET June 2024: Registration date extended till May 15, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
UGC NET June 2024: Registration date extended till May 15, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
May 11, 2024 10:18 AM IST

UGC NET June 2024 registration date has been extended till May 15, 2024. The official notice is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the UGC NET June 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for UGC NET June 2024 examination can find the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024: Registration date extended till May 15, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of online application form for UGC – NET June 2024 has been extended till May 15, 2024. The last date for submission of examination fee can be done from May 16 to May 17, 2024. The corrections window will open on May 18 and will close on May 20, 2024.

The decision to extend the registration was taken after NTA received various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application.

The Agency has also postponed UGC NET June 2024 exam date. The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 18, 2024, instead of June 16, 2024.

UGC NET June 2024: How to apply

All the interested and eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ Unreserved is 1150/-, for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender is 325/. The payment of fee should be done through online mode- Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI.

UGC NET will be conducted in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen & Paper), mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
