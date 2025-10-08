UGC‑NET December 2025 registration underway, here's what aspirants must know before applying

UGC‑NET December 2025 registration: The online registration for the UGC‑NET December 2025 examination began on Tuesday, October 7 . Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Applications submitted via any other mode will not be accepted. UGC‑NET December 2025 registration: Applicants are encouraged to register early and adhere to application instructions. (HT File)

This UGC NET exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to Ph.D., or a combination of these.

Important Dates Start of registration: October 7, 2025

Last date to submit application and fee: November 7, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Correction window: November 10–12, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Exam date, city, and shift: To be announced on the admit card

Display of answer keys and recorded responses: To be announced on the official website

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the last date to avoid last-minute issues.

Application Fee General/OBC: Rs. 1150

SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 600

Third Gender: Rs. 325

The fee can be paid online via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Who Can Apply Indian nationals who meet the eligibility criteria for UGC‑NET.

Candidates must submit only one application. Multiple submissions will be rejected.

Use of Aadhaar verification is recommended to make the registration and exam process smoother.

Steps to Apply Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in all personal, educational, and contact details accurately.

Upload photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Tips for Aspirants Read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying.

Ensure that email ID and mobile number are your own as NTA will send all communication through these channels.

Review all entries before submitting as no changes will be allowed after final submission.

For any difficulty, contact NTA at 011‑40759000 / 011‑69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in

The UGC‑NET December 2025 is a key step for candidates aiming for teaching and research careers.