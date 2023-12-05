close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC admit card 2023 released for RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

UKPSC admit card 2023 released for RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 05:06 PM IST

UKPSC releases admit card for the RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the admit card for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer on December 5. Candidates who will appear for the UKPSC EO/ARO examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

UKPSC admit card 2023 released for RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in

The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer( Preliminary) exam 2023 will be conducted on December 27 at various examination centers in 20 cities of 13 districts of Uttrakhand state.

Direct link to download UKPSC RO/ARO admit card 2023

UKPSC RO/ARO admit card 2023: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Exam and College Guide
