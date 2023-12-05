UKPSC admit card 2023 released for RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link
UKPSC releases admit card for the RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the admit card for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer on December 5. Candidates who will appear for the UKPSC EO/ARO examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.
The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer( Preliminary) exam 2023 will be conducted on December 27 at various examination centers in 20 cities of 13 districts of Uttrakhand state.
Direct link to download UKPSC RO/ARO admit card 2023
UKPSC RO/ARO admit card 2023: How to download
Follow the steps given below to download the admit card
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification below: