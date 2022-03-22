Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC upper subordinate services examination date released, check details here
UKPSC upper subordinate services examination date released, check details here

  Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the main exam dates for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2021.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the main exam dates for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2021. Candidates can check the UKPSC Main exam date on the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.

The Main examination is scheduled to be held on August 20, 21, 22, ad 23.The recruitment drive is being held to fill 318 vacancies. The UKPSC Upper upper subordinate services Preliminary Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 3 at different centers across the state.

Direct link to check the notification

UKPSC upper Subordinate Services Examination: How to check the notification

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in

Click on notification that reads, ‘Release regarding Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021’

The UKPSC Upper PCS Exam schedule will be on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

uttarakhand public service commission
