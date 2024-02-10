 UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration begins, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 11:18 AM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2024 registration begins. The direct link the apply is given here.

Bundelkhand University has started the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE 2024 on February 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Bachelor of Education Admission Test 2024 (UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024) can do it through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration begins, direct link here
UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

The last date for submission of application form without late fee is till March 3, 2024 and the last date for form submission with late fees can be done from March 4 to March 10, 2024. The admit card will be available from April 13, 2024 onwards and UP B.Ed JEE 2024 entrance examination will be conducted on April 24, 2024.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Direct link to register for UP B.Ed JEE 2024

UP B.Ed JEE 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.
  • Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1400/- for general and OBC category and 700/- for SC and ST category. for more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On