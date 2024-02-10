Bundelkhand University has started the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE 2024 on February 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Bachelor of Education Admission Test 2024 (UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024) can do it through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

The last date for submission of application form without late fee is till March 3, 2024 and the last date for form submission with late fees can be done from March 4 to March 10, 2024. The admit card will be available from April 13, 2024 onwards and UP B.Ed JEE 2024 entrance examination will be conducted on April 24, 2024.

UP B.Ed JEE 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1400/- for general and OBC category and ₹700/- for SC and ST category. for more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.