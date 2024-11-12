UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB Constable results expected soon

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to declare the Constable recruitment exam results soon. After the official announcement, candidates can check their results at uppbpb.gov.in. According to an official statement shared by the board on X, the result is expected this week. ...Read More

Further, UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna said, “we are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website."

The UP Police Constable recruitment test is being held for 60,244 vacancies. The written exam was held on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024.

The final answer keys of the question papers were released on October 30 and were available for download till November 9.

A total of 70 objections to the provisional answer key were found correct, the board said.

Out of the 1,500 questions asked in all shifts, 25 were found wrong.

As many as 29 questions had more than one correct answer. For such questions, full marks will be awarded to those who marked one of the correct options. He added that the correct options for 16 questions were changed after reviewing the objections, a senior board official said.

The board will share the cut-off marks and the merit list of candidates for physical tests and document verification along with the result.

Out of the total 48,17,441 registered (including 15 lakh woman candidates), 34.6 lakh candidates appeared in the written examination.

Of the total vacancies notified, 20 per cent are reserved for women. The total number of vacancies for female candidates is 12,049, and male vacancies are 48,195.

