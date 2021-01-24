IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP will provide free coaching for many competitive exams from Basant Panchmi: CM
Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.(File)
Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.(File)
competitive exams

UP will provide free coaching for many competitive exams from Basant Panchmi: CM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme from next month to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:09 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme from next month to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.

Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati, said Adityanath during his address on the state’s establishment day. "From the day of Basant Panchami, 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility for students of the state appearing in various competitive examinations will commence,” said the chief minister.

“In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there," he said. The chief minister said the educational infrastructure of various universities and colleges would be used for providing the free coaching to students in the state for which a panel too would be formed.

“The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IITJEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to take a new flight and scale new heights," Adityanath said.

The chief minister announced the provision for the free coaching while recalling his promise last year that no student of Uttar Pradesh will have to leave the state for caching in other states. The chief minister had made the promise while grappling with the challenge of bringing back to UP over 30,000 students from Kota in Rajasthan where they had been undergoing coaching for various competitive examinations amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, Adityanath said, "We are not only tightening the noose around criminals and mafia elements but also against professional and dynastic (khaandaani) criminals.” “As a result, UP has moved ahead on the immense scope of investment. We have made government jobs available for four lakh youths,” he added.

The chief minister lamented that despite UP playing a leading role in the country, it did not celebrate its foundation day earlier because the people at the helm of affairs of the state earlier never even thought of it. "When the desire of advancing the culture and tradition of society goes missing among its responsible citizens, society remains in a state of illusion. This illusion for 70 years led to the disorientation of Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "During the regime of earlier governments, there were no jobs or industries. But, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Ganga of development is flowing in UP.” He also said, “UP Divas was celebrated for a long time in Maharashtra, but in UP itself, it was started by Yogi Adityanath on the inspiration of former Governor Ram Naik."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet ug iit jee main upsc cds exam cm yogi adityanath
app
Close
e-paper
Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.(File)
Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.(File)
competitive exams

UP will provide free coaching for many competitive exams from Basant Panchmi: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:09 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme from next month to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released
UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released
competitive exams

No extra chance will be given to Covid affected UPSC candidates: Centre to SC

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that no extra chance will be given to civil service aspirants affected by COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
competitive exams

SBI SCO admit card released, here's how to download

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) at its official website, sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The window to send challenges is open till 8pm on Wednesday and as yet, the NTA has not released any statement regarding allegations of discrepancies in OMR sheets and response sheets made by students.(Shutterstock)
The window to send challenges is open till 8pm on Wednesday and as yet, the NTA has not released any statement regarding allegations of discrepancies in OMR sheets and response sheets made by students.(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

SSC CHSL 2019 final answer key for tier 1 exam released at ssc.nic.in

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Staff Selection Commision (SSC) on Friday released the final answer key of Convinced Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 tier 1 exam on its official website- ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Registration window closing tomorrow, check syllabus here

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 is closing on Saturday, January 23. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th answer key out(Shutterstock)
BPSC 66th answer key out(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the provisional answer key of its 66th combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
HTET Result declared(HT File (Representational Image))
HTET Result declared(HT File (Representational Image))
competitive exams

HTET Result 2020 declared at haryanatet.in, check details here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday declared the Haryana teachers’ eligibility test 2020 on its official website haryanatet.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020-21 declared. (IBPS)
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020-21 declared. (IBPS)
competitive exams

IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CMAT 2021 registration deadline extended(PTI)
CMAT 2021 registration deadline extended(PTI)
competitive exams

CMAT 2021: NTA extends last date of registration till Jan 30

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021). Earlier, the deadline was January 22 which has been extended till January 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Preliminary Exam results to be declared on Thursday evening.(ibps.in)
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Preliminary Exam results to be declared on Thursday evening.(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant prelims results 2020-21 today, here's how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020-21 on Thursday, January 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC phase 3 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Thursday activate the link to check RRB NTPC third phase exam city and date and to download free travel pass for SC/ST candidates. The link will be activated at 9 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2020 begins from today
UPPSC PCS Main 2020 begins from today
competitive exams

UPPSC PCS Mains 2020: 5139 Candidates to take exam from today

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination -2020, commonly known as PCS (Main)-2020, from Thursday to January 25 in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSB constable revised answer key out(Shutterstock)
SSB constable revised answer key out(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

SSB Head Constable revised answer key released

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Mains 2021. (PTI file)
JEE Mains 2021. (PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Candidates need to score the minimum 75 percent marks in their class 12 exams to be eligible for NITs, IIITs, SPAs, and other Central Funded Technical Institutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP