Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download
competitive exams

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

UPPSC ACF/ RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download
UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released for the exam which is available on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. 

The examination for ACF/RFO will be conducted from April 3 to April 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card&lt;/strong&gt;

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out