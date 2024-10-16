Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination. The Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Pvt.) Examination-2024, which was scheduled to be held in October, has been postponed. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.gov.in. UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination postponed, check notice here

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination was scheduled to be held on October 27, 2024, which has been postponed.

According to the official notice, the examination will likely be conducted in mid-December 2024. The candidates will soon be informed separately through a release regarding the date and schedule of the examination.

The preliminary examination for the combined state / upper subordinate services examination will consist of two compulsory papers, the answer sheet of which will be on OMR sheets. The eamination will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Both the papers will comprise of 200 marks each and the time duration is 2 hours.

Paper II of the preliminary examination will be a qualifying paper with a minimum qualifying mark fixed at 33%. For the purpose of evaluation, candidates must appear in both papers. Therefore, a candidate will be disqualified if he does not appear in both papers.

The online registration process was started on January 1 and ended on January 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.