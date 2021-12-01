UPPSC Prelims Results 2021: Candidates unhappy as commission skips own criteria

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2021, and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) Preliminary Examination-2021 on Wednesday.

In PCS (Pre)-2021, a total of 7,688 candidates against a total 678 posts on offer and in ACF/RFO Preliminary Exam-2020 a total of 296 candidates against a total 16 posts on offer have been conditionally declared successful. The results have been made available on the official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

A total of 6,91,173 candidates had applied online for the PCS-2021 examination that was held on October 24. Out of these total candidate, 3,21,273 candidates had appeared in the it, UPPSC had set up a total of 1,505 examination centers in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the exam.

According to the commission's secretary Jagdish, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the main examination and the successful candidates for the submission of online applications.

Qualifying the CSAT or Civil Services Aptitude Test was a must in the preliminary examination and it was mandatory for all the candidates to score a minimum of 33 per cent in it.

The information about the marks/cut-off marks etc of the candidates will be made available on the official website of the commission after the declaration of the final selection results, the UPPSC secretary shared.

Candidates have however expressed their displeasure over total candidates being declared qualified for the mains being just 11.33 times the total posts on offer in PCS-2021 on an average.

Media in-charge of Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti Prashant Pandey expressed outrage over the functioning of the UPPSC and said that its seems that commission does not follow its own rules'. Recently, the new chairman of the commission had duly issued a notice and informed that candidates numbering 15 times the total number of posts will be declared qualified for the mains, he said.