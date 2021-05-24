UPSC CDS I 2020 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, check list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (I) examination 2020 on its official website. The commission has released list of 147 (96+51) candidates (in order of merit) who have finally qualified on the basis of the CDS Exam (I), 2020 and Interviews. A total of 96 names are in the list for Officers Training Academy (Men) and 51 names are in the list for Officer Training Academy (Women).

The results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional at this stage. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 exams can check their results online at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CDS I Final result:

How to check the result:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the Homepage click on the Final result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020 (OTA)

The result will be displayed on your screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Note: The marks of candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result on the official website of UPSC. The result will be available for 30 days only.