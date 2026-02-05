UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Registration begins for 933 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Civil Services Exam 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is February 24, 2026. The preliminary exam will be held on May 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2026 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1994 and not later than 1st August, 2005.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee can be paid online using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment for appearing in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 and Candidates admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 will be required to pay a further fee of Rs. 200/- through a window of 10 (Ten) days to be provided after declaration of Result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

How to apply 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.