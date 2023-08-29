UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for CSE main examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also from upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The admit card on the website will be available from August 28 to September 24, 2023. The UPSC Mains examination will be conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The eligible candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this examination by the Commission.

Along with the admit card, the specimen question paper has also been released by the Commission. Candidates can check it on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

