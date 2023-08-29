News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 29, 2023 12:20 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for CSE main examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also from upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, download link here
UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The admit card on the website will be available from August 28 to September 24, 2023. The UPSC Mains examination will be conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The eligible candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this examination by the Commission.

Along with the admit card, the specimen question paper has also been released by the Commission. Candidates can check it on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out