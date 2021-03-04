UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who want apply for the exam should read the notification carefully before filling the application form for civil services prelims 2021.
The last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 is till 6pm on March 24. The UPSC civil services (preliminary) Examination 2021 will be conducted on June 27.
Interested Candidates can register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims is the first stage of the exam. It is an objective type (multiple choice) test consisting of two papers. The exam serves as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will not be counted for determining the final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) exam will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.
UPSC Civil services Prelims 2021 notification: Direct link to check
Only candidates who clear Civil Services (preliminary) Examination will be eligible for Civil Services (Main) Examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPSC postpones various recruitment exams, check details here
- The recruitment examinations include the West Bengal Civil Service exam, West Bengal Audit, and Accounts Service exam, and West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC state services prelims admit card 2021 released, direct link to download
- Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, here's direct link to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link
- JEE main answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 examination can check their answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE Result 2021 for Paper I 2019 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, download it now
- SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Clerk main result 2021 declared, check office assistant exam result here
- Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday announced the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check it here
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% candidates appear in first phase of JEE Mains: Education minister Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JAM answer key 2021 released at jam.iisc.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- JAM answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JAM 2021 examination can check the answer key online at jam.iisc.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NE SLET answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- NE SLET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NE SLET examination 2021 can check the answer key online at sletne.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, marksheet in Digi Locker
- The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 results were announce on Friday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination was held on January 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check
- CBSE CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, February 26, declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox