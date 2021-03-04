IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply

  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:36 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who want apply for the exam should read the notification carefully before filling the application form for civil services prelims 2021.

The last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 is till 6pm on March 24. The UPSC civil services (preliminary) Examination 2021 will be conducted on June 27.

Interested Candidates can register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims is the first stage of the exam. It is an objective type (multiple choice) test consisting of two papers. The exam serves as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will not be counted for determining the final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) exam will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.

UPSC Civil services Prelims 2021 notification: Direct link to check

Only candidates who clear Civil Services (preliminary) Examination will be eligible for Civil Services (Main) Examination.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims upsc civil services exam upsc

Related Stories

UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
employment news

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points

By Manoj K Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
READ FULL STORY
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

WBPSC postpones various recruitment exams, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • The recruitment examinations include the West Bengal Civil Service exam, West Bengal Audit, and Accounts Service exam, and West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPSC Prelims 2020 postponed
MPSC Prelims 2020 postponed
competitive exams

MPSC state services prelims admit card 2021 released, direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window
competitive exams

GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main answer key 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE main answer key 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • JEE main answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 examination can check their answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying &amp; Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.(HT PHOTO)
Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.(HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

SSC JE Result 2021 for Paper I 2019 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, download it now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS Clerk main result 2021 declared, check office assistant exam result here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday announced the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students who have appeared in the JEE Main February examination can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
Students who have appeared in the JEE Main February examination can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
competitive exams

JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check it here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CGL final answer key 2019.
SSC CGL final answer key 2019.
competitive exams

SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
competitive exams

95% candidates appear in first phase of JEE Mains: Education minister Pokhriyal

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The first phase of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains for admission to engineering colleges in the country saw a 95% attendance, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JAM answer key 2021.
JAM answer key 2021.
competitive exams

JAM answer key 2021 released at jam.iisc.ac.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • JAM answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JAM 2021 examination can check the answer key online at jam.iisc.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE answer key 2021.
GATE answer key 2021.
competitive exams

GATE answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NE SLET answer key 2021.
NE SLET answer key 2021.
competitive exams

NE SLET answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • NE SLET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NE SLET examination 2021 can check the answer key online at sletne.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET Paper I exam is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8.(File photo for representation)
CTET Paper I exam is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8.(File photo for representation)
competitive exams

CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, marksheet in Digi Locker

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 results were announce on Friday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination was held on January 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results at ctet.nic.in.(ctet.nic.in)
Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results at ctet.nic.in.(ctet.nic.in)
competitive exams

CBSE CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • CBSE CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, February 26, declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP