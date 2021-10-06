Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10: Important points
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10: Important points

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10: Important points
UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10: Important points
Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the preliminary phase of the civil services exam 2021 on October 10. The civil services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27. It was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

On the exam day, candidates are required to follow the set of instructions given by the UPSC.

“The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited,” the UPSC has said.

On carrying the banned items to the exam venue, the Commission has said, “Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/pagers to the venue of the examination, as arrangement for safe-keeping cannot be assured.”

The Commission has advised candidates not to carry any valuable or costly items to the exam venue.

This year, the UPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to 712 vacancies in IAS, IPS and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc prelims
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out