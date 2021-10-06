UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10: Important points

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the preliminary phase of the civil services exam 2021 on October 10. The civil services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27. It was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

On the exam day, candidates are required to follow the set of instructions given by the UPSC.

“The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited,” the UPSC has said.

On carrying the banned items to the exam venue, the Commission has said, “Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/pagers to the venue of the examination, as arrangement for safe-keeping cannot be assured.”

The Commission has advised candidates not to carry any valuable or costly items to the exam venue.

This year, the UPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to 712 vacancies in IAS, IPS and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.