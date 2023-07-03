UPSC CSE 2023 Live: Delhi HC hearing of plea on Civil Services Prelims exam soon

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023, HC Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will hear today (July 3) a plea challenging the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 conducted by the UPSC. Filed by 17 Civil Services aspirants, the petition sought the High Court’s direction to UPSC to scrap the CSE Prelims examination 2023 and re conduct it. The matter has come up before a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain. UPSC CSE 2023 Live: Delhi HC hearing of plea on Civil Services Prelims exam today

The petitioners, through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, have said that they were aggrieved by the "arbitrariness" of the commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

The plea has also challenged the UPSC press note dated June 12 regarding results of the Preliminary exam and requested publication of the answer key.

Follow this live blog for updates on Delhi HC hearing of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2023 case.

(With inputs from PTI)