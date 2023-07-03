Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CSE 2023 Live: Delhi HC hearing of plea on Civil Services Prelims exam soon
UPSC CSE 2023 Live: Delhi HC hearing of plea on Civil Services Prelims exam soon

Jul 03, 2023 04:02 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023, HC Hearing Live Updates: The matter has come up before a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023, HC Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will hear today (July 3) a plea challenging the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 conducted by the UPSC. Filed by 17 Civil Services aspirants, the petition sought the High Court’s direction to UPSC to scrap the CSE Prelims examination 2023 and re conduct it. The matter has come up before a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain.

The petitioners, through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, have said that they were aggrieved by the "arbitrariness" of the commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

The plea has also challenged the UPSC press note dated June 12 regarding results of the Preliminary exam and requested publication of the answer key. 

Follow this live blog for updates on Delhi HC hearing of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2023 case.

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    Delhi HC granted two weeks to UPSC to file response 

    The Delhi High Court on Monday granted two weeks to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to file its response on a plea by 17 civil service aspirants seeking quashing of theCivil Services Preliminary Examination, 2023, and for re-conducting the preliminary test.

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:50 PM IST

    Almost all PSCs provide answer keys: Petitioners

    The petition said almost all state Public Service Commissions and other authorities like the High Court of Delhi in respect of Delhi Judicial Service Examination, IITs, NLUs and IIMs release the provisional answer key within a week of the conduct of an examination and invite objections from the candidates. They then release the final answer key by modifying their provisional answer key based on the objections, it added.

    (PTI)

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims: What petitioners said about answer key

    The plea has also challenged the UPSC press note dated June 12 regarding results of the Preliminary exam and requested publication of the answer key. 

    The petitioners had submitted that by not providing the answer key and not considering their representations, the commission has defied “all principles of fairness, logic and rationality.” 

    However, it should be mentioned that in the Prelims result press release, UPSC said answer keys and cut-off marks of the CSE Prelims exam will be shared after the entire process of the exam is over (after final results).

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Prelims HC hearing: What happened previously

    During the previous hearing, advocate Naresh Kaushik, appearing for the UPSC, objected to the partition saying the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) was the competent forum for hearing the matter.

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:13 PM IST

    Delhi HC hearing of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 today

    The Delhi HC is going to take up the matter of the Civil Services Prelims exam today. Seventeen aspirants have asked for scrapping the exam and re-conducting it. 

