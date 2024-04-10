 UPSC CSE 2024 Handbook: Check previous year questions on Polity Part II | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC CSE 2024 Handbook: Check previous year questions on Polity Part II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2024 07:30 PM IST

It is time for candidates preparing for UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 to start their last round of preparation as exams are fast approaching.

Check out the following previous year's questions on Polity to test your knowledge.
I. Which of the following is/are the exclusive power(s) of Lok Sabha?

1) To ratify the declaration of Emergency

2) To pass a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers

3) To impeach the President of India

Which of the following are correct?

Solution: To pass a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers is the correct option.

II. With reference to anti-defection law in India, consider the following statements:

1) The law specifies that a nominated legislator cannot join any political party within six months of being appointed to the House.

2) The law does not provide any time-frame within which the presiding officer has to decide a defection case.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Solution: The law does not provide any time-frame within which the presiding officer has to decide a defection case: is the right option.

III. Consider the following statements:

1) Attorney General of India and Solicitor General of India are the only officers of the Government who are allowed to participate in the meetings of the Parliament of India.

2) According to the Constitution of India, the Attorney General of India submits his resignation when the Government which appointed him resigns

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Solution: Neither 1 or 2

IV. With reference to Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, consider the following statements:

1) As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the election of Deputy Speaker shall be held on such date as the Speaker may fix

2) There is a mandatory provision that the election of a candidate as Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha shall be from either the principal opposition party or the ruling party

3) The Deputy Speaker has the same power as of the Speaker when presiding over the sitting of the House and no appeal lies against his rulings

4) The well-established parliamentary practice regarding the appointment of Deputy Speaker is that the motion is moved by the Speaker and duly seconded by the Prime Minister

Which of the statements given above are correct?

Solution: Statements 1 and 3 are correct

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2024 Handbook: Check previous year questions on Polity

(Questions and solutions taken from UPSC CSE 2022 Preliminary question paper and key issued by UPSC)

