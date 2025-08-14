UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission has released release the admit card for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 soon. Candidates taking the Civil Services Main examination 2025 can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 live updates UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 has been released at upsc.gov.in, The direct link to download hall tickets is given here,

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number or Roll Number to download the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025.

The UPSC Mains exam 2025 is set to be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025.

The first shift will begin from 9 am and conclude at 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

There will be two papers- Paper A and B. The papers on Indian languages and English (Paper A and paper B) will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard and will be of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in these papers will not be counted for ranking.

The UPSC, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 979 vacancies.

UPSC Mains Hall Tickets 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to the What's New section and click on the link to download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.