UPSC Admit Card 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check CSE mains hall tickets when out

UPSC Admit Card 2025 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission is yet to release UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Civil Services Main examination 2025 can download the hall ticket when released from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Mains exam will be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025. The Civil Services Main examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm....Read More

The main exam will consist of two papers- Paper A and B. The papers on Indian languages and English (Paper A and paper B) will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard and will be of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in these papers will not be counted for ranking.

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.