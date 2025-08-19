Union Public Service Commission has extended the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till August 22, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply extended till August 22, notice here

As per the revised notice, the correction window will open on August 23 and will close on August 25, 2025. Candidates can rectify their mistakes in the application forms for Combined Recruitment Test for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer (EO/AO) in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment during this period.

This recruitment drive will fill up 230 posts in the organisation.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay application fee of ₹25/- either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.